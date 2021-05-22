Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University To Be Inaugurated In January 2022: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 21 said that the prestigious Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University, which is in the final stage of completion will be inaugurated on January 21 coinciding with the celebration of the 50th year of Statehood.

Inspecting the ongoing construction of the State University, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the works.

He said, “Almost 80 per cent of the construction work is complete and we are hopeful that by October this year, the campus will be ready.”

He informed that the PWD department has also been directed to ensure the completion of the approach road to the campus.

The University which is located at Balalgre, near Damalgre in South West Garo Hills is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 16.96 cr.

“The University will cater to the needs of technical as well as engineering courses,” the Chief Minister said.

It is to be noted that this is the first State University and has been named after the first Chief Minister of the State (L) Captain Williamson A Sangma.

“Next year, we will be celebrating the 50th year of our Statehood and coinciding with the celebration, we will dedicate 50 development initiatives to the people of our State. I am delighted that Captain Williamson Sangma University will also be part of this grand celebration,” the Chief Minister added.

Tura Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection this afternoon.

Later, he also inspected the premier College of Architecture and Urban Planning, which is the first of its kind in the North East at Balalgre.

He also said that this prestigious institution will also be inaugurated next year.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to complete both the projects and classes to commence from next academic year.