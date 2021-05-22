COVID Could Become A Seasonal Flu, Say Reserchers

Researchers have said the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could become little more than a nuisance.

They said that it could cause no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles within the next decade.

The research team including Fred Adler from the University of Utah said, “This possible future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate lessons learned from the current pandemic on how our body’s immunity changes over time.”

“Over the next decade, the severity of COVID-19 may decrease as populations collectively develop immunity,” Adler said.

The findings have been published in the journal Viruses and they suggest that changes in COVID-19 could be driven by adaptations of the immune response rather than by changes in the virus itself.

“Although SARS-CoV-2 is the best-known member of that virus family, other seasonal coronaviruses circulate in the human population and they are much more benign,” Adler added.

“Our next step is comparing our model predictions with the most current disease data to assess which way the pandemic is going as it is happening,” Adler further said