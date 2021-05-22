Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Reviews COVID-19 Preparedness Of North Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 22 reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness of North Garo Hills district with officials of the administration and health department in presence of Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira.

After inspecting the Resubelpara Community Health Centre (CHC), he informed that a 150-litre per minute oxygen plant will be set up at Resubelpara CHC, which will support 15 beds with high flow oxygen.

The Chief Minister informed that Covid cases were not high in North Garo Hills, however, all necessary arrangements will be put in place to deal with any eventuality.

Accordingly, he has directed the local health authorities to set up three beds in ICU to deal with Covid related cases.

“Have directed the authorities to increase 40 beds in Resubelpara CHC for dealing with Covid-19 cases. Have also directed the authorities to look for a suitable location for setting up 150 beds to deal with Covid cases,” the Chief Minister said.

He also informed that additional 150 oxygen cylinders will be allocated for North Garo Hills. Resubelpara CHC has 84 B type cylinders, 15 D type cylinders and 15 oxygen concentrators at present.

During the review meeting, the authorities requested the Chief Minister to consider their request for additional manpower including nurses and technical staff.

They also requested the Chief Minister to provide an ambulance with each for Manikanj PHC and Damas PHC.