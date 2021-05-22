Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Reviews COVID Situation Of West Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 21 reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation of West Garo Hills with officials of the District Administration and health department at the DRDA conference hall.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh briefed the Chief Minister on the rising COVID-19 cases in the district particularly in Tura town and in the plain belt area.

Singh said that the cases of Covid were being detected in large number during random testing.

He told the Chief Minister that based on the prevailing situation, the administration has imposed a “total curfew”, which will help to combat the spread of the virus.

The officials of the health department briefed the Chief Minister on the additional health infrastructure and manpower requirement to deal with Covid management in the district.

Joint Director, Department of Health i/c Garo Hills, Dr Meenakshi A Sangma informed the Chief Minister that due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the district there is an additional requirement of manpower at Tura Civil Hospital.

She also informed that the upgradation of health care facilities at Tura Civil Hospital and Maternity and Children Hospital is being made to deal with rising cases of Covid-19 in Tura.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma informed that the officials from the Directorate of Health Services, Shillong will visit Garo Hills to oversee the healthcare infrastructure requirement and ensure necessary infrastructure were made available at the district level.

Notably, 10 days of “total curfew” and lockdown has been imposed in West Garo Hills from May 21 till 5 am of June 1.

CM visits Holy Cross Hospital

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also visited the Holy Cross Hospital in Tura and reviewed the health care infrastructure requirement.

He thanked the management and staffs of the hospital for their support and dedication to deal with Covid management in West Garo Hills.

He has assured to provide support to the hospital to upgrade health care requirement including oxygen facilities at the hospital.

During his visit to the hospital, he also handed over an Oxygen Concentrator.