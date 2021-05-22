Over 3 Lakh Women Provided Assistance Through 701 One Stop Centres

One-Stop Centre Scheme (OSCs) being implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development has provided assistance to over 3 lakh women so far.

The scheme is being implemented across the country since April 1, 2015, through State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces, under one roof and facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services including police, medical, legal aid and counselling, psychological support to fight against any forms of violence against women.

To date, 701 OSCs in 35 States/UTs have been operationalised.

In the prevalent situation created due to the Covid pandemic, women who are in a distress situation or affected by violence may contact the nearest OSCs for speedy assistance and services.

The WCD Ministry has directed the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all States/UTs and DC/DM of all Districts to keep One Stop Centres operational during the lockdown period with the availability of all the basic material required for fighting COVID-19 like Sanitizers. Soaps, Masks etc.

As per scheme guidelines, for smooth functioning of the centres, the responsibility of appointment/ recruitment/ selection of empanelled agencies/ individuals to provide legal counselling/ Medical aid/ psycho-social counselling etc. lies with the district administration of the respective States/ UTs.