Para-Badminton Player Palak Kohli Qualifies For okyo Paralympic Games

18-year-old para-badminton player Palak Kohli has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which is scheduled to begin on August 24.

“We got the official communication on Saturday. I’m ecstatic to hear the news. In the last few months, we have been training hard to achieve our goal to win a ticket to Japan,” the 18-year-old Kohli said while interacting with the media after she got the news.

She will pair with veteran Parul Parmar in the women’s doubles event SL3-SU5 category at the Paralympics.

Meanwhile, the Indian team was on track to qualifying but the official announcement came only after the conclusion of the Spanish Para-Badminton tournament- one of the qualifying events for the Paralympics.