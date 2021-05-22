ULFA (I) Releases Abducted ONGC Employee

ONGC official Ritul Saikia, who was abducted by ULFA (I) a month ago, is in the safe custody of Assam Police and he is likely to reach home on May 22 evening.

Saikia, after he was released by the ULFA (I), reached Longwa in Nagaland’s Mon district near the Indo-Myanmar border early on May 22 morning.

Saikia was abducted on April 21 from Lakwa in Charaideo district with two others.

They were rescued by security forces following an encounter in the Mon district of Nagaland on April 24.

Welcoming Saikia home, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Heartily welcome release of Ritul Saikia, ONGC employee abducted by ULFA, early today! Grateful to Honble UHM Amit Shah for constant guidance.”

“Hope an era of peace & development is firmly established in the state with cooperation of one and all. Pray to Almighty for His Blessings,” the tweet added.