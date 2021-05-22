Union Education Minister Writes To All States/ UTs Regarding Conduct Of Examinations

A High-level virtual meeting will be convened on May 23 with all the States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The meeting will be chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in the presence of union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, union minister for women and child Smriti Zubin Irani and union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

In a letter to States/UTs, Pokhriyal has stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning.

The letter has noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the Education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021.

Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.

As the conduct of Class XII examinations impacts upon state board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different state governments and UT Administrations are taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country.

Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders – students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter.