WHO Donates Oxygen Concentrators To Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

The World Health Organization (WHO) on May 22 donated 150 Oxygen Concentrators to Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

According to an update from the health and family welfare department of Nagaland, the 150 oxygen concentrators were handed over by Dr Shila Longkumer, CMO WHO to Principal Director Dr Niekhrielie Khimiao on behalf of WHO.

Khimiao expressed his gratitude for the contribution, which he termed as “mush needed” at this hour of crisis.

He informed that the oxygen concentrators will be distributed on a need basis to all the districts of the state.