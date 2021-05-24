Assam Rifles Recovers Heroin In Mizoram, Apprehends One Myanmarese National

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 120 grams Heroin No-4, in general area Ngur in Mizoram on May 24.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles with 20 FIT/3 FID (DGAR FIU) along with Customs Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No-4 is Rs 48,00,000.

As the Customs Preventive Force Champhai seized the contraband item, they also detained one Myanmarese individual.

The ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.