Bangladesh Running Out Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Latest Reports

Bangladesh is running out of COVID-19 vaccines and the country will be through with its vaccine stock within a week, a health ministry report stated on May 23.

Directorate-General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesperson Nazmul Islam briefed regarding this vaccine shortage issue through video conferencing.

“Vaccines stocks will be empty after this week across the country. Jabs have already run out at vaccination stations where more [people] have registered, while only limited doses remain in stock where registration numbers for inoculation are lower,” TRT WORLD reported quoting Islam.

It may be mentioned here that the total population of Bangladesh is 165 million and the government is already in touch with the US, UK, and Canada through official channels to procure some 3.5 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as emergency shipments.