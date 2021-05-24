Lightning Killed 18 Elephants In Assam: Experts

The 18 elephants, which were found dead under mysterious conditions atop Bamuni Hills under Barhampur police station in the Nagaon district of Assam on May 13, were killed in lightning.

The histopathological report of the tissues of 18 elephants, issued by the Department of Pathology of the College of Veterinary Science at Khanapara in Guwahati on May 23, finally put an end to the controversies surrounding the deaths of the jumbos.

The experts in their reports confirmed that no evidence of poisoning was found and the 18 elephants were killed by the strike of a lightning bolt.

ALSO READ Lightning Kills 18 Elephants in Assam

“We received a report of the histopathology tests conducted by the department of pathology, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), on Sunday. This more or less confirms lightning as the cause of the death of the elephants,” Hindustan Times reported quoting Vasanthan, divisional forest officer, Nagaon.

The report, which was prepared by Prof SM Tamuli and assistant professor A Deka, has also mentioned “lesions are suggestive of high voltage electrical burn injury” as the tentative diagnosis of the tests.

“We examined the tissues and other materials provided by the forest department and found desquamation of the keratinized layer (peeling off of the external layer of the skin,” further reported Hindustan Times quoting Prof Tamuli.

“The tissue sections of skin from various locations reveal desquamation of keratinized layer, distortion and separation of intra-epidermal tissues, the disintegration of cellular details and architecture resulting homogenous eosinophilic and basophilic areas,” the laboratory examination report further added.

“There is a separation of epidermal and dermal layers. Highly dilated and congested blood vessels and severe haemorrhages observed in the dermal papillae as well as in the sub-epidermal region,” the report added.