Madhya Pradesh To Get 10 Cheetahs From Africa In November

The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive 10 cheetahs in November this year from South Africa.

This was informed on May 23 by the Madya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah.

It may be mentioned here that India’s last spotted cheetah died in Chhattisgarh in 1947 and it was declared extinct in 1952.

However, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) some years back prepared a cheetah reintroduction project and the Supreme Court also gave its approval to introduce African cheetahs to suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis.

The 10 cheetahs to be brought to the country will be 5 males and 5 females and the process of creating an enclosure for the cheetahs is going to be completed by August.

Indian officials will visit South Africa for sensitisation and training in June and July and the transportation of the cheetahs will take place in October and November.