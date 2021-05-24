Nagaland: Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary Wins India Biodiversity Award 2021

Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTC) of Nagaland has won the India Biodiversity Award 2021 under the institutional category “Sustainable Use of Biological Resources”.

A joint initiative by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Biodiversity Authority and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India, India Biodiversity Awards are organised to recognise excellence in biodiversity governance across the country.

KNCTS is a non-traditional institution, which was established on December 11, 1998, and has been greatly instrumental in organizing, monitoring, conserving and preserving the bio-diversity in the Khonoma area, which is also home to many endemic and vulnerable species of flora and fauna.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also congratulated the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary for being conferred with the prestigious award.

“Congratulations to Khonoma Nature Conservation & Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS) on winning the #IndiaBiodiversityAwards2021 under the category ‘Sustainable Use of Biological Resources’ by @moefcc. Proud of KNCTS for its community-led initiatives & best wishes for future endeavours,” – he tweeted.

KNCTS has also expressed its profound gratitude and acknowledged all the stakeholders involved, particularly the Department of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Nagaland State Biodiversity Board and National Biodiversity Authority, Government of India.