One-Day State Mourning Declared For Former Arunachal MLA Dibang Tatak

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former legislator late Dibang Tatak.

Dibang, 60, was admitted to the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) in Chimpu where he breathed his last at around 11:30 AM on May 23.

In his condolence message to late Tatak’s wife, Khandu said, “With profound sorrow, I write to share the grief of losing one of the pioneering political figures of Arunachal Pradesh Late Shri Dibang Tatak who breathed his last today. Not only as a Former member of the Legislative Assembly but also as a humble, honest and compassionate human, Shri Dibang Tatak ji has left behind a legacy to cherish.”

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig (Retd) BD Mishra and health minister Alo Libang have also condoled the sudden demise of the former MLA.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect, a one-day state mourning has been declared in the state on May 24 adhering to the COVID protocols.

During this period, the National Flag will be flown half-mast throughout Arunachal Pradesh and the state government offices.

State Ceremonial Guard of Honour will also be presented during the funeral ceremony.

Apart from his wife, Tatak is survived by three daughters and a son.

Tatak started his political career as a Gram Panchayat member in 1992 and he was elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1995 and then again in 2004.