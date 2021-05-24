Three Chinese Researchers Sought Hospital Care Before COVID-19 Outbreak: Reports

A research report published by the Wall Street Journal(WSJ) on May 23, it has been reported that the US intelligence recently discovered about three doctors who became sick with COVID-19-like symptoms and also sought hospital care in November 2019- much before China declared the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, this has led to new speculations and new considerations are being chalked out regarding the origin of coronavirus and whether or not COVID-19 began at the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology or not.

The report from the State Department was issued during the last days of former US President Donald Trump’s council.

However, officials aware of the report did not agree on the strength of the fact found, the WSJ report added.

And the report has been finally revealed on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

It may be noted here that China in February had refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to the WHO-led team probing the origins of the pandemic.