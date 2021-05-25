Assam: Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

In a suspected case of witch-hunting, a 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers in the Baksa district of Assam on May 24.

The police have detained five people for interrogation.

The incident took place at Bogoribari village under Kumarikata police outpost near Tamulpur.

Sources informed that the villagers on the day of the incident held a meeting and accused quinquagenarian of witchcraft, and this was allegedly followed by the crowd bring the man out of his house and beating him to death.

“When the police team reached the spot, the villagers also attacked the police van.” sources added.

The victim was taken to a government-run hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.