BCCI To Donate 2000 Oxygen Concentrators

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it would donate oxygen concentrators to help fight the raging second wave of COVID-19.

In a statement issued to the media, the BCCI informed that it would distribute 10-litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators “with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic”.

Till recently, the BCCI had been insisting that the Indian Premier League, which was being played simultaneously along with the rising number of cases across India, was providing a welcome distraction from the pandemic.

But when the virus pricked the bio-bubble of four of the eight competing teams and some teams refused to play, the BCCI was forced to suspend it.