Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp May Become Ineffective From Tomorrow: Know Here Why

Come May 26 and no social media platforms- Facebook and Twitter- could be active in India except for Koo- the Indian-made microblogging website.

The ban threat looms large if these giant social media platforms fail to comply with the new information and technology rules cited by the Indian government.

As per media reports, only Koo has complied with the new rules.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre in February this year asked Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger to comply with the new IT rules.

It may be mentioned here that Facebook on May 25 said that it aims to comply with the new rules and is working to implement operational processes.

So what’re the new rules?

According to media reports, the new rules require social media platforms to follow additional due diligence and require them to appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Media agencies quoting officials from the ministry of information technology, familiar with the developments, informed that it is necessary for social media giants to comply with the new rules as a public interface for complaints and due to the need for an acknowledgement system for requests.

Hence, if Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger do not comply with the rules these social media giants could lose their intermediary status and thus become ineffective.