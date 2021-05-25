If We Are Not Careful, We Will Suffer Like Our Neighbours: Bhutan PM

Prime Minister of Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, while addressing the nation on May 21, said that the current COVID-19 crisis is a prevailing threat.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister reminded the people of the threat the pandemic posed even after a year and a half of its emergence in the country.

“Many in the country thought that after experiencing two episodes of COVID-19 outbreak, the worst was over,” the PM said in his address.

“The vaccination programme also came as a ray of hope for many,” Lyonchhen added.

PM Tshering further said that it was inevitable that Bhutan too felt the impact of the worsening situation in the region.

“Despite all the preparations, there is no guarantee that the country will not experience what India is going through,” he added.

“The threat from the southern borders has now reached the east. If we are not careful, we will suffer the same fate as our neighbours,” he further said.