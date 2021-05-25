Mansukh Mandaviya Reviews Preparedness Of Major Ports On Cyclone Yaas

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways reviewed the preparedness of all the Major Ports lying on the eastern coast in the wake of Cyclone Yaas.

Senior officials of the ministry, along with the chairperson of major ports were present in the review meeting.

Chairpersons of the Major Ports briefed about the measures taken to deal with the situations that may arise due to the cyclone.

Following measures are taken at the Ports:

24X7 Control room is set up at Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. Control Rooms of MoPSW, Navy, ICG, MoPNGare in coordination

Advisory issued to shipping companies and operators so that they can take necessary protective measures for the vessels in the area.

Instructions issued for lowering of High Mast Lights and securing of miscellaneous flyable objects/materials.

Entire Port Operational area cleared of Port Users and workers

Arrangements made for securing all shore cranes, various equipment/machinery, items at project sites, locomotives & rakes, lowering of high mast lights etc.

Action plan initiated to suspend railway, road movements in the port area.

Instructions issued for securing of private Crafts/launches

Portable Gensets are on standby

Port Ambulances ready for use in case of requirement

Action is taken for the safety of harbour crafts/ launches/ tourist ferries etc which remained inside the harbour

Action is taken for the safety of vessels available in outer harbour port areas

IWAI has also taken the following measures:

Directives issued to all IWT Barge/ Cruise Operators/ Shipping agents/ Exporters to stop the movement of all kinds of vessels in India-Bangladesh Protocol Routes and National Waterways w.e.f. 23.05.2021 until the warning is officially withdrawn. Further advised to place their vessels in the streams/ Khals/ creeks or any other place found suitable along the riverine routes to ensure the safety of crew and vessel till the end of the cyclonic storm. The directive issued to ensure that the IWT vessels should not be anchored in the KoPT Main Channel.

In his concluding remarks, Mansukh Mandaviya said that Major Ports should ensure that the least possible damage is done to port assets and loss of lives in the Cyclone Yaas.

Ports are advised to support the population in the nearby regions of ports.

Port chairpersons assured all the readiness to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas.