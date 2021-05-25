Nagaland Government Hopeful COVID-19 Positivity Rate Will Decrease

Nagaland government is hopeful that there would be a decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the state within the next two weeks.

Addressing the media on May 24, the spokesperson of the High Powered Committee (HPC) Mmhonlumo Kikon said that any decision on lockdown extension will be based on the assessment of the current situation.

“Lockdown-related decisions are based on factors such as transmission level, sample positivity rate and bed occupancy in COVID-19 facilities etc,” Kikon said.

“The present lockdown became necessary due to the overwhelming increase in COVID-19 cases. As for the future course of action, the state will definitely asses according to the criteria, and hope that in another two weeks, the positivity rate will go down as it is already going down in the last 20 days,” he further said.

Even though Nagaland, so far, has not reported cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, the Nagaland government, however, is taking abundant precaution, Kikon said.

“The focus of the government is on its prevention and control of blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, judicious use of steroids and ensuring clean water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy,” Morung Express reported quoting Kikon.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has communicated with the Centre on procurement of amphotericin B- a drug used to treat Black Fungus.