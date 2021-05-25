Pakistan Seeks US Help For COVID-19 Vaccines

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has requested the US to help the country in arranging coronavirus vaccines for Pakistan.

The request comes as Pakistan could not get the supply committed under COVAX, owing to excessive global demand.

It may be mentioned here that the COVAX facility has been established to even out the playing field by providing access to diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against the disease to developing countries.

Furthermore, COVAX aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, in an unprecedented global effort to guarantee access to vaccines for all.

“Pakistan and the US have decided to enhance bilateral engagement by taking advantage of modern communication tools. Therefore, a select group of Congressmen would hold a meeting with Pakistani authorities in June,” The Times of India reported quoting Qureshi.

“The Congressmen would also be invited for a meeting during the upcoming UNGA session, likely to be held physically. As a third step, they will be invited to Pakistan in October which will also help address their misconceptions about Pakistan, besides giving a better understanding about the country,” the report added.