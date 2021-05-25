Rs 1,605 Crore Central Grant Released To Northeast Under Jal Jeevan Mission

With the focus on faster development of the northeast, the Centre released Rs 1,605 Crore to the 8 states of the region.

The fund has been released for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water supply to rural homes in the financial year 2021-22.

This is the first tranche of the four to be released in this financial year.

This kind of huge funding for making provision of piped drinking water supply in rural homes clearly indicates the priority of the Central government in improving the lives of people living in rural areas.

The Centre has been giving top priority to the development of the northeast.

The commitment of the Prime Minister to realise the full potential of the region and to accelerate its development is well known.

During the financial year 2021-22, Rs 9,262 Crore has been allocated as a Central grant for the northeast under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The enhanced allocation, as well as the release of funds at this challenging time to provide tap water connections to rural homes in the northeast, will boost the economy of the region.

Out of the Central fund allocated under Jal Jeevan Mission, 93% of the fund is to be utilised on developing water supply infrastructure, 5% on support activities and 2% on water quality monitoring & surveillance activities.

The Central funds are released by the Centre is based on the output in terms of tap water connections to be provided in the States/ UTs and the utilisation of available Central and matching State share.