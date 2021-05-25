Shiva Thapa Advances To Quarter-Finals Of Asian Boxing Championships

India’s campaign in Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai began on a promising note as ace pugilists Mohammad Hussamuddin and Shiva Thapa advanced to quarter-finals in their respective weight categories.

Hussamuddin defeated Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan 5-0 in the men’s 56 kg category.

Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa beat Dmitrii Puchin of Kazakhstan 5-0 in the 64 kg category.

Thapa will face Nader Odah of Kuwait in the quarter-finals.

Hussamuddin, the Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist made a cautious start against the Kazakh boxer but consistency enabled him to win 5-0 and move into the last-eight stage of the continental competition. He will next face reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzabalilov of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s section, India’s world championship bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur and three other Indian pugilists are directly seeded in the quarter-finals.

Olympic-bound boxer Simranjit will square up against Uzbekistan’s Raykhona Kodirova in women’s 60kg quarter-final bout while Sakshi will take on Ruhafzo Haqazarova of Tajikistan in 54 kg.