Tiger Population Rises In Maharashtra; Current Count At 312

The tiger population in Maharashtra is rising and currently, the state has a total of 312 tigers; with Chandrapur having the highest tiger population in the state.

Even though the rise in tiger population is seen as a positive sign, however, the increase in the incidents of man-animal conflict has also become a cause of concern for the state government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the works of the forest in this matter as he made certain vital suggestions.

Thackeray asked the concerned officials to submit the proposal for the rehabilitation of two villages near the Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve immediately.

It may be mentioned here that the suggestion to rehabilitate the two said villages is of utmost importance as the tiger population in the Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve will further increase in future.

“To avoid tiger-man conflict due to the rise in tiger population, it is better that these two villages are rehabilitated,” the CM opined.

He also instructed that the villagers should be compensated in cash and he urged forest department officials to build protection walls around the wells as there have been many incidences of tigers succumbing to their injuries after falling into these wells.

Maharashtra environment minister Aditya Thackeray also suggested expanding the Tadoba tiger reserve area.