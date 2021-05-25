Tripura Mulls Paid Covid Care Centre In Agartala

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tripura, the state government is set to introduce paid covid career centre promising 24×7 services at Ginger Hotel in Agartala.

The first-of-its-kind centre to be opened in the state would be jointly operated by an Agartala-based private nursing home Divine Touch Mediclinic.

The centre will initially become operational with around 50 beds and this would include 10 beds along with oxygen concentrator support.

A notification issued from the office of West Tripura District Magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar informed that that the Divine Touch Mediclinic was granted permission after scrutinising their papers carefully.

It is worth mentioning here that the state health department imposed a cap of Rs 3,500 for patients getting a single room, Rs 4,000 for double room single occupancy and Rs 5,000 for a double room and double occupancy.

Apart from bed charges, the rates would include complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner, packaged drinking water while extra charges would be added for medicine, oxygen, investigation charges etc.

And matters related to a patient’s safety and better treatment will be the matter of concern of both Divine Touch Medi-clinic and Ginger Hotel.