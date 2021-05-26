Assam: BPF MLA Majendra Narzary Succumbs To COVID-19

Gossaigaon Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MLA Majendra Narzary died of post-COVID-19 complications at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on May 26 morning.

Narzary, who was on ventilation, breathed his last at 5:50 AM.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited GMCH late on May 25 night and took stock of Narzary’s health condition.

“I am pained to learn about the untimely demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary. A dedicated social worker committed politician and deeply loved, his absence shall be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for the eternal peace of the noble soul” tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condoling Narzary’s death.

In a tweet, Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora said, “Extremely saddened at the sudden demise of our Mahajot partner MLA of BPF, Majendra Narzary. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of late Nazary. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”