Assam CM Takes Stock Of COVID Situation In Assam-Bengal Border Areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 25 visited the Assam-West Bengal interstate border at Chagolia in Dhubri and Srirampur in Kokrajhar district to take stock of the COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers entering the state.

Addressing the media after his visit, the CM said that the two borders are important corridors and the success of the fight against COVID depends on better management of the two areas.

It may be mentioned here that Cooch Behar in West Bengal shares a portion of its boundary with Dhubri, Jalpaiguri is on another side of Kokrajhar.

CM Sarma further took stock of the COVID-19 testing centre set up at Chagolia and the steps taken to conduct testing on incoming vehicle drivers and passengers.

He also reviewed the vehicle entry data through the border gate with the district administration.

The CM also directed the authorities to increase RT-PCR testing to bring down the high positivity rate in the district.

Sarma, during the review at Srirampur, directed the Kokrajhar district administration to increase testing and conduct 20 per cent RT-PCR of all COVID-19 tests.

“While the coronavirus positivity rate has gone down in the district, still around 60 to 90 positive cases are detected every day,” the CM said.

It may be mentioned here that the district administration has been directed by the Chief Minister to gradually decrease home quarantine of positive patients as the chances of COVID-19 outbreak in villages is potentially higher in case of home isolation.

The CM also said that the district administration has been instructed to intensify RAT and RT-PCR testing.