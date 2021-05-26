COVID-19: Lockdown Extended In Kathmandu Till June 3

To contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, the Nepal government on May 25 further extended the lockdown for one more week till June 3.

It may be mentioned here that Nepal on May 25 reported 8,636 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 5,28,848.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after a meeting of the chief district officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

The prohibitory orders will remain in place until midnight of June 3, the officials said.

During this period, grocery shops and departmental stores are also barred from opening.

Officials, however, informed that only those selling medicine, milk, green vegetables and food items will be allowed to open from 7 am till 9 am.