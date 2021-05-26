COVID-19: Nagaland Reports 276 New Cases, 161 Recoveries

Nagaland on May 25 registered 276 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 20,535.

The first three positive cases in Nagaland were detected on May 25, 2020, and they were three returnees in Kohima.

Among the news cases recorded on May 25, Dimapur topped the list with 119 cases, while Kohima reported 87 of the new cases.

Mokokchung reported 19 new cases while Phek recorded 17 cases, Kiphire 14 cases, Tuensang 9, Zunheboto 7, Peren 2 and Mon and Wokha reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 161 new recoveries, which took the overall recovery tally to 14,798.

As per the latest reports, the state has a total of 4806 active cases at present.

Nagaland also reported 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 303.