Cyclone Yaas Batters Eastern India, Leaves Many Homeless

The ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Yaas, has made landfall close to the north of Dhamra port and south of Balasore district in Odisha at around 9 am on May 26.

This has left a trail of massive destruction in various parts of West Bengal- gradually making its way towards Odisha.

Official reports stated that two people were electrocuted to death when a tornado hit Chinsura in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The tornado that struck ahead of the cyclone Yaas, destroying almost 40 houses.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain (more than 200 mm) over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keojhargharh and heavy showers over Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh districts of Odisha.

According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal.

While 2,48,049 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 11 districts of Odisha.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in Orissa, the Health Department has asked the high-in-risk districts of the state- Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack- to keep kits ready for immediate screening and testing after the cyclone.

Out of all these districts, Cuttack tops the COVID-19 chart with 57,061 cases and 154 deaths with an active caseload of 9,721.