Cyclone Yaas: Coastal Districts Of Bangladesh Might Witness Tidal Surge

The tropical cyclone Yaas, which made landfall in India in the early morning hours on May 26, is gradually gaining strength as it continues to move forward.

Even though Bangladesh may not endure a direct hit, the country’s southwestern coastal areas are already experiencing gusty wind and rain.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), on May 25 at noon, the cyclone was centred at about 565 kilometres southwest of Chittagong port, 525 kilometres southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 455 kilometres south-southwest of Mongla port, and 445 kilometres south-southwest of Payra port.

“Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the severe cyclone centre is about 89 kmph rising to 117 kmph in gusts. The sea would remain high near the severe cyclone centre,” a special bulletin of the Met Office said.

It may be mentioned here that due to the cyclonic storm and a full moon, the coastal districts of Bangladesh might see a tidal surge.

The BMD has advised maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisted distant warning signal number three.

It is also estimated that due to the cyclone, the 14 coastal districts- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, and Chittagong- and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 80-100 kmph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.

It may be mentioned here that tidal water already entered the low-lying areas and char areas in Khulna, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Noakhali areas and in several places, the water also overflowed the embankments.

As per reports available, most of the fishing villages in the Sundarbans, including Dublar Char, are already submerged.

It’s worth mentioning here that in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, thousands of people are still recovering from the devastation caused by last year’s Cyclone Amphan and over 100,000 people still living in temporary shelters.