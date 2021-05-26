Delhi Purchases 6000 Oxygen Cylinders From China

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on May 24 that his government has imported 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China, as he reviewed preparation for the third COVID-19 wave in the country.

“The second wave is in control, started prep for 3rd wave. Imported 6000 oxy cylinders,” he tweeted on May 24.

“Can set up 3000 oxy beds with these,” he added.

“Grateful to HCL, Give India and Central govt (esp Indian embassy in Beijing) for helping us get these cylinders to Delhi. Many more preparations underway,” Kejriwal further added.

Along with the nation, Delhi was also reeling under the catastrophic second wave of the COVID-19.

During this, the city’s healthcare infrastructure was stretched to the limit as cases rose to unprecedented levels.

It also led to the severe shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds in the national capital.