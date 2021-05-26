Manipur Records Highest Single-Day Spike With Over 800 New COVID-19 cases

Manipur for the first time has reported over 800 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally cross past the 45,000-mark.

On May 25, Manipur registered the highest single-day spike of 824 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 45,451.

The state also witnessed the death of 15 COVID-19 patients, pushing the overall death toll to 720.

Imphal West district recorded a record number of 361 cases, followed by Imphal East district (168), Kakching (92), Churachandpur (67), Bishnupur (43), Thoubal (36), Ukhrul (16), Senapati (15), Pherzawl (8), Tamenglong (7), Tengnoupal (4), Noney (1)

Chandel and Kamjong reported three cases each.

The 15 new deaths were reported from Imphal West (9), Imphal East (3), and one each from Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal.

A total of 468 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 37,946.

Currently, the state’s recovery rate is 83.48 per cent and the number of active cases now stands at 6,785.