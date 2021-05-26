Nagaland: 30-Bedded COVID-19 Hospital Inaugurated In Chümoukedima

A 30-bedded COVID-19 hospital was inaugurated at the Nagaland Police Referral Hospital, Chümoukedima on May 25 by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, ministers Pangnyu Phom and Neiba Kronu, and a host of other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration.

In a tweet, Rio said, “Inaugurated 30-bedded COVID hospital at Nagaland Police Referral Hospital. This will further strengthen the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Grateful to everyone, esp. our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly since the start of the pandemic.”

CM Rio expressed satisfaction with the hospital arrangements.

The hospital includes 7 ICU beds, 5 oxygen beds and 15 oxygen concentrators.

The CM also inspected the upcoming 75-bedded COVID-19 hospital in the same complex and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work.

Nagaland DGP John Longkumer briefed CM Rio on the work progress and informed him that the work was expected to be completed within 20 days.