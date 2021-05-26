Shiva Thapa Enters Semi Finals Of Asian Boxing Championships

Assam boxer Shiva Thapa outpunched Nader Odah in the men’s 64kg quarter-finals at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on May 25.

With a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Kuwait’s Odah, the Assam-born boxer progressed into the semi-finals and also confirmed his fifth back-to-back medal at the Asian Championships.

Earlier, Thapa has won one gold (2013), one silver (2017) and two bronze (2015 and 2019) at the Championships.

Thapa dominated Odah throughout the bout and hardly gave the opponent an opportunity to score a point.

The Indian will have a tough task in the last-4 round as he will take on top-seeded Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Hussamuddin went down fighting 1-4 against the reigning world champion and top-seed Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the men’s 56kg quarter-finals.

The defending champion Mirzahalilov started the contest with an aggressive intent and saw landing fierce punches.

Hussamuddin, however, tried to gain momentum with good defence and counter-attacking punches but the experienced Uzbek boxer did not allow him any chance of a comeback.