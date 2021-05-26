Sikkim Extends Lockdown Till May 31: Know Details Here

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) informed that the state government has decided to extend the lockdown in the Sikkim till May 31, so that COVID-19 infection can be curbed.
All state government offices, shops, including ration shops, private commercial establishments, institutions, gymnasiums, markets and factories, other than those engaged in the production of medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors shall remain closed.
Sikkim lockdown guidelines
- The government has allowed ration and vegetable shops to remain open from 8-11 am during the lockdown period
- Medicine shops allowed to remain open
- Milk vending shops permitted to remain open from 7.00 am to 11.00 am
- People and vehicles moving around for maintenance of all essential services for example hospitals, veterinary services, telecom, banks, insurance companies, power supply, sanitation and waste management, water supply, urban services, post offices, social security institutions like old age home etc should carry valid documents, valid ID card or deployment letter
- No congregation will be permitted till May 31
- People going out for vaccination will have to carry the Adahar card and the relevant documents required for the inoculation