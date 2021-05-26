Sikkim Extends Lockdown Till May 31: Know Details Here

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) informed that the state government has decided to extend the lockdown in the Sikkim till May 31, so that COVID-19 infection can be curbed.

All state government offices, shops, including ration shops, private commercial establishments, institutions, gymnasiums, markets and factories, other than those engaged in the production of medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors shall remain closed.

Sikkim lockdown guidelines