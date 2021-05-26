Two More YouTubers Call Arunachal MLA Ninong Ering Chinese

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has been racially abused once again by two more YouTubers, who have called him ‘Chinese’ in their respective YouTube channels.

Even though the real identities of the two YouTubers have not yet been ascertained, however, their respective YouYube channels have been identified as GTX Preet and 420 Gaming.

It may be mentioned here that the YouTube channel GTX Preet is being subscribed and followed by nearly 2 million people.

YouTuber, who runs the GTX Preet channel in a live video streaming said, “He (Ninong Ering) looks like a Chinese.”

On the other hand, the YouTuber, who operates the 420 Gaming channel said, “His (Ninong Ering) name is a Chinese name.”

Both the videos have surfaced just a day after YouTuber Paras Singh was arrested by the Ludhiana Police in Punjab for racially discriminating against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering and questioning the state’s affiliation towards India.

MLA Ninong Ering, meanwhile, has informed that appropriate action would be taken against the two YouTubers.