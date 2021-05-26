Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao Condemn YouTuber’s racist Comments Against Arunachal MLA Ninong Ering

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao have lashed out at YouTuber Paras Singh for his racist comments on Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering in one of his videos.

“Being ignorant about your country and its region is stupidity in itself, but when that ignorance is expressed in an offensive manner, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE ANYMORE,” Dhawan wrote sharing a screenshot of a news article.

Rajkummar Rao also reposted the same note and said that this behaviour is ‘unacceptable.

It may be mentioned here that the YouTuber, who goes by the name ‘Paras Official’, had called Congress MLA Ninong Ering a ‘non-Indian’.

He further claimed the ‘state was not a part of India, but that of China’.

Even though he later apologised, however, the incident sparked an uproar and he was arrested in Punjab on May 25.