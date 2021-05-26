Viral Social Media Post Attributed To French Nobel Laureate fake: Assam Police

Assam Police on May 25 described as ‘fake news’ the viral social media post attributed to Frech Nobel Laureate bout COVID-19 vaccines.
“A misleading quote attributed to a French Nobel Laureate about Vaccines is being shared on Social Media with a false context,” the Assam Police tweeted.
The tweet is accompanied by a screenshot of the misleading quote, stamped ‘FAKE NEWS.
The tweet also urged the citizens to not share any social media information without thinking and it came with a hashtag: #ThinkBeforeYouShare.
“We request citizens to not promote these unverified forwards. Remember, Misinformation can be as deadly as the virus itself,” the police added.
— Assam Police (@assampolice) May 25, 2021