5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Taking Personal Loan Online

Personal loans have gained wide demand among people as personal loans online have no restrictions on their usage. You have the provision of using them to fund diverse expenses, irrespective of age, credit score, and employability. But since these unsecured loans come with a series of criteria to be eligible for a loan application, here are a few aspects that you need to check out before taking a personal loan online.

Following are some of the Dos and Don’ts for getting a loan approved:

Dos:

Compare the interest rate – Different people have different personal loan eligibility to get the loan approved. The interest rates offered may vary from bank to bank. As a borrower, it is your responsibility to check and compare the interest rate offered by different banks. This will help you get the best offer at the most affordable rates. Homework on the loan amount you require –It’s not necessary that you need to take a personal loan just because you have an outstanding amount to be received. Also, a personal loan is not the final solution for meeting your financial needs. It might be just a few bucks for some people for meeting the emergency, while for some, it may be to clear off a big amount. Whatever be the reason, make sure to figure out the exact amount you require and only borrow them if you truly need them. This way, you don’t have to pay interest on a higher sum than you didn’t require. Check the eligibility criteria of the lenders – as stated above, the personal loan eligibility criteria will be different for different banks. Doing this helps you know the best lender that fits best for you as per your eligibility criteria. This benefits the applicant in easy loan approval and easy processing. Look out for additional benefits and offerings provided by the lender – Before you apply for a personal loan online, do your homework on various loan offerings in terms of additional services and features offered. These can help you in handling a better repayment facility by reducing the cost of borrowing. Use an EMI calculator – Though this may sound not so important, it does help you in saving that extra interest rate with longer tenure. An EMI calculator helps to calculate your monthly EMI based on the tenure selected easily. The shorter the tenure, the better your financial planning will be.

Don’ts:

Don’t ignore your credit score – Your credit score is the basis of your loan approval. The better your credit score is, the higher your chances of getting the loan approved. A decent credit score ranges from 750 and above. Don’t apply for a loan for meeting non-essential expenses – Choose your requirement wisely. Unless it is highly required to meet an essential expense, especially in these COVID times, don’t simply apply for a personal loan online to meet your not-so-essential expenses. For instance, applying for a loan to buy a luxury car or for conducting a party can cost you high as these amount to higher costs in the long run, putting you in huge financial burden. Don’t take the maximum loan available – If your credit score is good enough, certain lenders may avail you to take out the maximum loan available. This is not a good thing as your requirement might be for a low amount, but taking a high amount will unknowingly put in a financial burden. Apply as per your requirement and repayment capacity.

Don’t apply for multiple loan applications at once – We all have a habit of applying for a thing in multiple sources, be it for a loan or a job so that anyone lender will approve the application. Keep in mind that each loan application results in a credit score check which reduces the score marginally.

Well-known banks such as Axis Bank offer personal loans online at affordable rates along with stating the eligibility criteria on their web portal. You can also check for the EMI with the tenure for repayment of borrowed funds. So, keep these do’s and don’ts in mind and apply for a personal loan online wisely!