Assam Rifles Seizes Weapon And Ammunition in Mizoram, Apprehends One Individual

In a major success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered one 12 Bore Rifle along with five live rounds on May 26.

Based on reliable information about the illegal movement of the weapon along the Indo-Myanmar Border a team of Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles launched to general Pankhua at 1245 hours on 26 May 2021 to monitor the illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

The individual was apprehended and handed over to Police Station Sangau along with recovery for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal goods is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.