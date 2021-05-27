COVID-19: Gauhati HC Seeks Assam Government Reply On Situation In Tea Estates

After several people working in various tea estates of Assam got infected with coronavirus, the Gauhati High Court on May 27 asked the state government to submit a written reply on the management of the COVID-19 situation in these estates before May 31.

It may be mentioned here that several COVID Care Centres have been opened so far in 214 tea estates of the state to combat the infection.

As per the government report, till May 19, a total of 1852 people tested positive for COVID-19 at 229 tea gardens of Assam and at least 12 people died of the same.

Officials informed that even though the situation in the tea garden seems to be “under control” but they are not ruling out the chances of a “further spread”.

Responding to the situation, Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak said, “Nevertheless we want a written reply from the state, which must come, on record before the next date. As far as the Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and their use in these tea gardens are concerned, we have absolutely no doubt that since the government already has the resources, these mobile medical units must be put in use for testing and other purposes in the tea gardens as well, if not already being done.”

“The government in the counter affidavit must also show as to the test being done and what kind of test is being done for determination of COVID-19 infection,” they added.