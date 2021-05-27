Cyclone Yaas Aftermath: 4 Dead, Millions Evacuated As Cyclonic Storm Pounds Odisha, West Bengal

Cyclone Yaas, which pounded the eastern coast- mainly Odisha and West Bengal on May 26- left at least 4 dead and millions of others were evacuated to safety.

According to news media reports, two persons- one each in Keonjhar and Balasore districts of Odisha- were killed after trees fell on them.

In another incident, an elderly woman in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha reportedly died after her house collapsed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee further informed that the cyclonic storm, affected at least 1 crore people and killed one person in the state.

“The person died accidentally when he had gone out fishing,” she informed.

“At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged,” Banerjee told reporters.

In view of the cyclonic storm, around 21 lakh people were evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

In Odisha, around 128 villages across the coastal region remain inundated and most of these affected villages are in Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) On May 27 morning informed that Cyclone Yaas gradually weakened into a deep depression.

“The cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of the 26th May over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. Likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Following are a few pictures of the devastation caused by Cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal-

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been carrying out rescue operations and provided solace to the affected people.