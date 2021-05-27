Penpa Tsering Takes Oath As New Sikyong Of Tibetan Government-in-Exile

Penpa Tsering on May 27 took oath as Sikyong- the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile- at the government headquarters in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

Penpa Tsering was elected as Sikyong in the recently concluded elections and he succeeds Lobsang Sangay.

Sangay remained as President of the Tibetan government in exile for two consecutive terms from 2011 to 2021.

After his swearing-in, Penpa said that he was ready for negotiations with the Chinese government as per the guidelines of the Dalai Lama.

He said the Tibetan struggle could continue for another 50 years and the younger Tibetans needed to be prepared to take up the responsibility.

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama blessed the swearing-in ceremony in a virtual appearance.

The ceremony was telecast live on the Facebook page of the Central Tibetan Administration when the function began at 9:55 am at the Justice Commission.