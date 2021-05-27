Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi Appeals All To Follow COVID Protocols Holistically

A review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Tawang during the containment period was held on May 26 in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi chaired the meeting which was attended by DC, SP, ZPC, ZPMs of Tawang and Kyidphel, Addl DC Jang, DMO, MS and representatives of active NGOs and Bazar secretaries.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Tashi appreciated the contribution of NGOs during this containment period and the initiatives taken by the District Administration.

“Tawang was the second district in the state which after consultation with all proposed, approved for containment zone from the state government, and this was the right step in the right time to stop further spread of the virus in the district otherwise the number of positive cases would have been much larger,” he said.

He further strongly supported the proposal made by PRI leaders, NGOs and Bazar secretaries for the extension of the containment zone for few more days to contain COVID-19 in the district.

He appealed to all to follow strictly the SOPs issued by Government even after taking the final vaccine.

Earlier, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok informed the house regarding measures being taken during the containment period to stop the further spread of the virus and ongoing door to door RAT screening at every village and circle level of the district.

Dr N Namshum, Medical Superintendent, KDS District Hospital, Tawang, placed his opinion in favour of extension of containment period in the district stating that this time more severe cases are coming up in the district, and it will take some more time to contain the virus, since many of the contacts may be under incubation period.

The ZPMs of Kyidphel and Tawang, Addl DC Jang representatives of NGOs and Bazar secretaries unanimously recommended further extension of the containment period.

The opinion of the house will be further submitted to the state government for approval said DC Phuntsok.