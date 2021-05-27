US President Biden Demands Intelligence Community To Report On COVID-19 Origin In 3 Months

US President Joe Biden on May 26 directed the Intelligence Community to inquire on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked them to report back to him within 90 days.

This proclamation arrived just after the intelligence community found a handful of witnesses on the incident of several researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology falling ill in November 2019 and who had to be hospitalised later.

“As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China,” Biden said.

“I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts,” he added.

“And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work,” Biden further said.

Earlier, the international team of scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) along with some Chinese experts visited China’s Wuhan province to prepare a due report on the COVID-19 origin.

But after almost a month-long research and investigation, WHO concluded that the novel Coronavirus originated from animals, and then transferred to humans.

Although there are numerous theories encircling its origin, another such theory deals with COVID-19 is a man-made virus that might have originated from the laboratory.

On such theories, US President Joe Biden has now expressed his dissatisfaction with the number of researches carried on till now.

And that’s when he asked the Intelligence officials to further investigate the matter and come up to him with a detailed report within 90 days.

Questioning China’s transparency on the subject, he has now requested global cooperation to interfere regarding the origin of the deadly virus.