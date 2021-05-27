Young Communicators Club Of Public Relations Council of India Inaugurated

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) inaugurated its students’ wing called the Young Communicators Club (YCC) Northeast Chapter on May 25.

The inauguration was done by the founder and chief mentor of PRCI & YCC MB Jayaram.

Founder and director of Seven Sense Communication, Subhankar Banerjee, has been appointed as the director of PRCI and YCC Northeast Chapter.

He is also currently the general secretary of the PRCI Guwahati Chapter.

The PRCI-YCC platform gives an opportunity to the students of mass communication and business management to learn the ropes of the industry and get industry-ready by interacting with eminent PR & Communication personalities and Business Leaders, Communication Entrepreneurs and Academicians through a series of Workshops, Seminars, Webinars, Contests, Creative Events and Global Conclave.

“We are happy that we have a YCC Chapter in the northeast. This will help students to interact and learn from the industry experts, this will also be helpful if a student is looking for internships and building networks across the nation,” said Subhankar Banerjee

“We will soon start working on having dedicated YCC chapters in all the Universities and colleges so that there are direct communications between the institute and the National team of PRCI & YCC,” he added.

In the coming days, PRCI and YCC will also start having dedicated chapters in all states of Northeast India.