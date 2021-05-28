Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom Enters Gold Medal Round

Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom stormed into the finals of the Asian Boxing Championship in the 51-kg category.

Along with her, four other women pugilists also entered the finals of the Asian Boxing Championship.

They are two-time youth world champion Sakshi (54kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), and Anupama (81kg).

In other results, Monika (48kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down 0-5 to second-seeded Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Kom will now be playing for her sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece and she will battle it out against two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 2-3 to Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on May 26.

The other player to go down in the quarters was Narender (+91kg)- who lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Kamshibek Kunkabayev.

On May 28, five Indian men will fight it out in the semifinals.

They are Amit Panghal (52kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Sanjeet (91kg).

Of these, Panghal and Krishan are bound for the Tokyo Olympics.

India has secured an unprecedented 15 medals in the tournament.